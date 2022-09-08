Left Menu

Low pressure set to bring fresh spell of rain in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:25 IST
Low pressure set to bring fresh spell of rain in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is bracing for another spell of torrential rain over the next few days, with the formation of a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the Met Department said.

The low pressure formed over the central Bay in the morning under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

It is expected to become more marked over northwest Bay of Bengal, and off the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha during the next 48 hours.

Fisherfolk have been asked to return to the coast from the deep sea by Thursday night, the weather office said in a release.

It warned of heavy to very heavy rain of 70-200 mm at some places in Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts on Friday.

The Met Department also issued an 'orange' warning of torrential rain in many districts of Odisha over the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022