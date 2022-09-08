Low pressure set to bring fresh spell of rain in Odisha

Odisha is bracing for another spell of torrential rain over the next few days, with the formation of a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the Met Department said.

The low pressure formed over the central Bay in the morning under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

It is expected to become more marked over northwest Bay of Bengal, and off the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha during the next 48 hours.

Fisherfolk have been asked to return to the coast from the deep sea by Thursday night, the weather office said in a release.

It warned of heavy to very heavy rain of 70-200 mm at some places in Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts on Friday.

The Met Department also issued an 'orange' warning of torrential rain in many districts of Odisha over the next two days.

