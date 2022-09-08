Left Menu

Arunachal Assembly passes Tenancy Bill to address challenges in rental housing sector

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:51 IST
Arunachal Assembly passes Tenancy Bill to address challenges in rental housing sector
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed a government bill, to pave way for private participation in rental housing as a business model for addressing the huge housing shortage in the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill, 2022 which, was introduced in the House on Tuesday by Town Planning Minister Kamlung Mosang, was unanimously passed by the members through voice vote.

In a statement to the House, Mossang said the bill is aimed at creating ''a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive rental housing market in the state''.

It will enable the creation of adequate rental housing stock for all income groups, thereby addressing the issue of homelessness. It will also enable institutionalization of rental housing by gradually shifting it towards the formal market, he said.

It is expected to give a fillip to private participation in rental housing as a business model for addressing the huge housing shortage, the minister added.

Mossang further stated that enactment of the proposed Act by state would pave the way for successful implementation of affordable rental housing model and unlock huge vacant construction properties in this segment thereby making rental housing financially attractive.

It will also help in addressing the challenges in rental housing sector by balancing the right and interest of both the landlord and the tenant, which would create a conducive atmosphere for renting out vacant premises and propel new investment in rental housing sector, the minister said before Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona adjourned the House sine die.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022