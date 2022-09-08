Green Man Viral Desai’s unique ‘Tree Ganesha’ is offering saplings in Prasad to the devotees

Surat (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: It is that time of the year when the 10-day long festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, is marked with much pomp and splendor. Every year, hundreds of unique idols of Lord Ganesha grab our attention, but the one in Surat is far more unique. Thanks to Viral Desai, a textile industrialist aka Green Man who is celebrating Ganesh Mahotsav uniquely with his ‘Tree Ganesha’ for the last several years.

Every time a devotee touches the feet of Tree Ganesha, he or she gets a tree sapling in the form of Prasad. Desai has distributed over 5000 saplings as the Prasad from Tree Ganesha to the devotees, mainly the students from schools, colleges, and universities across Surat. Unlike previous years, this time around Viral Desai aims to reach Amrutkal with the theme of Satyagraha against pollution and climate change by installing Tree Ganesha.

According to environmental campaigner Viral Desai, ''the fundamental goal of taking up the challenge of Amrutkal, mission 2047 is to deliver a gift of a clean, green, and pollution-free environment to future generations as the country celebrates 100 years of independence.'' We must ensure a pollution-free, clean, and green India for the future in the same way that we have received the gift of a flourishing and powerful India on the occasion of our 75th year of independence thanks to the hard work of our forefathers.'' ''We all must be equipped and aware of this,'' he added, ''which is why we have preserved the topic of Satyagraha against pollution and climate change.'' Forest department of Gujarat and Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Surat are officially associated with the Tree Ganesha initiative. According to Desai, thousands of students from different schools, colleges, universities and professionals like architects, lawyers, doctors as well as businessman have already visited Tree Ganesha. The devotees are given tree saplings as Prasad and they are made to take the pledge of protecting the environment by becoming ' Paryavaran Senanis’ (environment fighters). “We have planned a series of awareness programmes on the theme of Satyagraha against pollution and climate change in the schools, colleges, and universities across South Gujarat,” said Desai. “It is my mission to develop a large number of urban Miyawaki forests under this campaign.”

