Southern Turkey wildfire under control - deputy minister

A forest fire near the Mediterranean coast in Turkey's southern province of Mersin was brought under control on Thursday after raging for two days, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Strong winds and difficult terrain had made firefighting efforts harder in the region, Anadolu quoted Deputy Forestry Minister Veysel Tiryaki as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 18:08 IST
A forest fire near the Mediterranean coast in Turkey's southern province of Mersin was brought under control on Thursday after raging for two days, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Strong winds and difficult terrain had made firefighting efforts harder in the region, Anadolu quoted Deputy Forestry Minister Veysel Tiryaki as saying. Some 1,500 hectares were damaged as a result of the fire and efforts were continuing to extinguish the remainder of the blaze, he said.

More than 1,000 people were evacuated from homes and hotels during the firefighting efforts, Turkey's Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said. It said 29 helicopters and 11 planes were involved with 850 personnel in tackling the fire, which started in Mersin's Gulnar district.

