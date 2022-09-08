Left Menu

Jupiter-sized planets can be stolen or captured by massive stars, new study finds

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheffield | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 18:38 IST
Image Credit: University of Sheffield
Theoretically, massive stars emit large amounts of ultraviolet radiation that stop planets from growing to the size of Jupiter. A new study has found that massive stars in densely populated stellar nurseries can steal or capture Jupiter-sized planets in what the researchers are calling a 'planetary heist'.

Researchers at the University of Sheffield have proposed a novel origin for B-star Exoplanet Abundance STudy (BEAST) planets, around massive stars that are more than three times the mass of our Sun. BEASTies are Jupiter-like planets at large distances (hundreds of times the distance between the Earth and the Sun) from massive stars.

"Our previous research has shown that in stellar nurseries stars can steal planets from other stars, or capture what we call 'free-floating' planets. We know that massive stars have more influence in these nurseries than Sun-like stars, and we found that these massive stars can capture or steal planets- which we call 'BEASTies," said Dr Emma Daffern-Powell from the University of Sheffield's Department of Physics and Astronomy and the co-author of the study which is part of a larger research programme aimed at establishing how common planetary systems like our own are in the context of the many thousands of other planetary systems in the Milky Way galaxy.

The researchers used computer simulations to show that the theft or capture of these BEASTies occurs on average once in the first 10 million years of the evolution of a star-forming region

"The BEAST planets are a new addition to the myriad of exoplanetary systems, which display incredible diversity, from planetary systems around Sun-like stars that are very different to our Solar System, to planets orbiting evolved or dead stars," Dr Richard Parker, Lecturer in Astrophysics in the University of Sheffield's Department of Physics and Astronomy, said in a statement.

