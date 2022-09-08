Left Menu

Hurricane Kay weakens, leaves strong rains and winds

Hurricane Kay lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Kay lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Kay was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 km per hour (87 miles per hour) in the early hours of Thursday, slipping to Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The hurricane killed three people in the southwestern state of Guerrero over the weekend and damaged several houses. It had also prompted Mexican airlines VivaAerobus, Volaris and Aeromexico to cancel domestic flights to popular tourist destination Los Cabos.

Even as the hurricane weakens over the coming days, the Miami-based hurricane center said Kay should cause heavy rains and flash flooding along the Baja California peninsula and parts of northwestern Mexico through Saturday morning.

