Study reveals why Pluto's largest moon Charon has massive red polar spots

Devdiscourse News Desk | West Lafayette | Updated: 08-09-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 20:46 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI
Charon, the largest of Pluto's moons, boasts massive red polar spots. Many other planetary bodies in the Kuiper Belt - a massive region of icy planetary bodies that exists on the outermost parts of our solar system - also share this coloration.

A new study by Purdue University researchers has revealed that cryovolcanism - a kind of cold volcanic activity where the lava is a mixture of water, ice, and other material instead of molten rock - is quite possibly the cause of these massive red polar spots on Charon.

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft - the first mission to visit the Kuiper Belt - returned high-resolution images of Charon as it passed through the Pluto system on July 14, 2015, providing stunning detail of Pluto as well as Charon. Purdue researchers studied the data received from the NASA mission and performed geological analysis and modeling that determines that cryovolcanism is quite possibly the cause of these massive red polar spots.

The Purdue team proposes that this red coating actually came from within Charon due to cryovolcanism. At one point in its past, Charon experienced a large episode of cryovolcanism that ended up resurfacing a lot of the southern part of the moon.

In our work, we predict that this episode of cryovolcanism probably released some methane gas onto Charon's surface, similar to how large eruptions on Earth release carbon dioxide or other gases. We propose that cryovolcanism is a potential source that provides methane to KBO surfaces from their interiors. Overall, cryovolcanism could be a very important process that occurs frequently on large objects in the Kuiper belt, which would be really exciting," explains Ms Stephanie Menten, EAPS PhD student and the lead author of this publication in Nature Communications.

Menten plans to further her research with the earlier stages, like how the cryolava erupts onto the surface of Charon in the first place. The team also includes Dr. Mike Sori, EAPS Assistant Professor, and Dr. Ali Bramson, EAPS Assistant Professor.

