Left Menu

Kay weakens to tropical storm, leaves strong rains and winds

It had also prompted Mexican airlines VivaAerobus, Volaris and Aeromexico to cancel domestic flights to popular tourist destination Los Cabos. Even as the storm weakens over the coming days, the Miami-based hurricane center said Kay should cause heavy rains and flash flooding along the Baja California peninsula and parts of northwestern Mexico through Saturday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 06:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 06:34 IST
Kay weakens to tropical storm, leaves strong rains and winds

Kay became a tropical storm as it lost strength in its course along Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday afternoon, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Kay was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour (70 miles per hour) late Thursday afternoon, slipping from a Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The storm had previously reached Category 2 status Wednesday as it passed by the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

Kay killed three people in the southwestern state of Guerrero over the weekend and damaged several houses. It had also prompted Mexican airlines VivaAerobus, Volaris and Aeromexico to cancel domestic flights to popular tourist destination Los Cabos.

Even as the storm weakens over the coming days, the Miami-based hurricane center said Kay should cause heavy rains and flash flooding along the Baja California peninsula and parts of northwestern Mexico through Saturday morning. Kay is expected to make a turn westward by Saturday evening, the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022