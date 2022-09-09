Left Menu

4 injured in building collapse in Delhi's Azad market

Four people were injured on Friday morning when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhis Azad market, officials said.According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.Deputy Commissioner of Police north Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.Four people have been injured in the incident as of now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 11:09 IST
4 injured in building collapse in Delhi's Azad market
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were injured on Friday morning when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market, officials said.

According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.

''Four people have been injured in the incident as of now. Prima facie, it appears that the building collapsed due to overload. No one was staying in it,'' he added.

The injured were hospitalised, Kalsi said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022