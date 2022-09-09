Left Menu

NASA's Artemis I next launch attempt could be as early as Sept. 23

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 12:05 IST
NASA's Artemis I next launch attempt could be as early as Sept. 23
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)

After two failed launch attempts, NASA preserving options for the next Artemis I launch opportunity as early as Friday, September 23. Engineers are making progress in repairing the area where a liquid hydrogen leak was detected during the September 3 launch attempt.

While the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft are in good condition at the launch pad, teams are working to replace the seal on an interface, called the quick disconnect, between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line on the mobile launcher and the rocket.

Teams will check the new seals under cryogenic, or supercold, conditions no earlier than Sept. 17 in which the rocket's core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage will be loaded with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen to validate the repair under the conditions it would experience on launch day, NASA said in a statement on Thursday.

NASA has submitted a request to the Eastern Range for an extension of the current testing requirement for the flight termination system. The agency has also requested September 27 as the next launch opportunity for Artemis I. The teams internally are preparing to support additional dates in the event flexibility is required.

The Artemis I flight test is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to provide a foundation for human exploration in deep space and demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond. NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a stepping stone to send astronauts to Mars.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022