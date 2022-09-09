NASA's Artemis I next launch attempt could be as early as Sept. 23

After two failed launch attempts, NASA preserving options for the next Artemis I launch opportunity as early as Friday, September 23. Engineers are making progress in repairing the area where a liquid hydrogen leak was detected during the September 3 launch attempt.

While the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft are in good condition at the launch pad, teams are working to replace the seal on an interface, called the quick disconnect, between the liquid hydrogen fuel feed line on the mobile launcher and the rocket.

Teams will check the new seals under cryogenic, or supercold, conditions no earlier than Sept. 17 in which the rocket's core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage will be loaded with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen to validate the repair under the conditions it would experience on launch day, NASA said in a statement on Thursday.

NASA has submitted a request to the Eastern Range for an extension of the current testing requirement for the flight termination system. The agency has also requested September 27 as the next launch opportunity for Artemis I. The teams internally are preparing to support additional dates in the event flexibility is required.

The Artemis I flight test is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to provide a foundation for human exploration in deep space and demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond. NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a stepping stone to send astronauts to Mars.

