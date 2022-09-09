Left Menu

Woman killed, 300 two-wheelers gutted in J’khand showroom fire

An 80-year-old woman died and about 300 two-wheelers worth crores of rupees were charred in a fire that broke out in a showroom-cum-godown in Jharkhands Palamu district, police said on Friday.The incident took place at around 11 pm in Medininagar town on Thursday night.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 12:47 IST
Woman killed, 300 two-wheelers gutted in J’khand showroom fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 80-year-old woman died and about 300 two-wheelers worth crores of rupees were charred in a fire that broke out in a showroom-cum-godown in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm in Medininagar town on Thursday night. Five fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze which was finally put out at around 8.30 am on Friday.

"The showroom, godown and the service centre – all are attached to the residence of the owner. The elderly woman is the owner's mother. She seemed to have died of suffocation," in-charge of the local police station Abhay Kumar Sinha told PTI. Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to short-circuit. "We are finding out the exact cause of the fire," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022