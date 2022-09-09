Woman killed, 300 two-wheelers gutted in J’khand showroom fire

An 80-year-old woman died and about 300 two-wheelers worth crores of rupees were charred in a fire that broke out in a showroom-cum-godown in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm in Medininagar town on Thursday night. Five fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze which was finally put out at around 8.30 am on Friday.

"The showroom, godown and the service centre – all are attached to the residence of the owner. The elderly woman is the owner's mother. She seemed to have died of suffocation," in-charge of the local police station Abhay Kumar Sinha told PTI. Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to short-circuit. "We are finding out the exact cause of the fire," he said.

