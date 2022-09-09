Left Menu

MP: Trial run on 5.9 km metro corridor in Indore by Sep 2023, says official

The metro rail project on the 31.55 km-long route is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7,500.84 crore.

Updated: 09-09-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:31 IST
The trial run for the 5.9 km-long metro rail corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city will be conducted by September 2023, a senior official said. Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) managing director Nikunj Shrivastava held a meeting with public representatives and local administration.

“The progress of the Indore metro rail project is good. We are confident that we will conduct the trial run on the 5.9 high-priority corridor by September next year,” Shrivastava told reporters on Thursday.

During the meeting it was decided that the work will be expedited, and only two out of 29 metro stations will be constructed underground as per the need, he said.

It was earlier proposed that six stations out 29 be constructed underground.

The foundation stone for the first phase of the metro rail project was laid on September 14, 2019. The metro rail project on the 31.55 km-long route is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7,500.84 crore.

