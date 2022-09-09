Left Menu

HP: 4 climbers from West Bengal scaling Kullu mountain reported missing

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix
Four climbers from West Bengal scaling Mt Ali Ratni Tibba in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district have gone missing, a state disaster management official said on Friday.

They were identified as Abhijit Banik (43), Chinmoy Mondal (43), Dibash Das (37) and Binoy Das (31), State Disaster Management department Director Sudesh Mokhta said.

The climbers went missing on Wednesday, he said.

Two more members of their group and a cook returned to Wachem near Malana and informed officials about the incident, Mokhta said.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABIMAS) is gathering a team to launch a rescue operation from Manali, he added.

The sub-divisional magistrate of Manali has also coordinated a local rescue team at Jari to accompany the ABIMAS team.

Satellite phones are being provided to the rescue team for effective and prompt response, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

