Flood situation in certain parts of K'taka still grim: Official

The farmers had gone to remove the pump-set when suddenly the water-level increased and they got marooned. The farmers showed to the team the damaged crops.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:34 IST
Flood situation in certain parts of K'taka still grim: Official
The flood situation remained grim in certain parts of north Karnataka following torrential rains.

Many rivers, rivulets and streams were in spate on Friday as water was released from the Tungabhadra Dam, sources said.

According to sources, water-level rose in Hirehalla rivulet, trapping five farmers on an island in Koluru village. The farmers had gone to remove the pump-set when suddenly the water-level increased and they got marooned. Soon, the others informed the police, which sent a team from the fire and emergency services.

The team rescued the five and brought them to the safety.

In Vijayapura district, a bridge was washed away and some villagers went there after learning that it had developed cracks and may not withstand the flow in the Sogli rivulet.

The bridge was connecting Sogli with Mookihal in Taalikote Taluk.

Reports said onions grown in a large swathe of land in the Bagalkote district were washed away due to floods.

In Yadgir, farmers got emotional before the Central team which went to inspect and prepare a report on the rain-related damage. The farmers showed to the team the damaged crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

