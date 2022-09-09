Denmark's queen dampens jubilee celebrations

Denmark's Queen Margrethe dampened celebrations to mark her 50 years on the throne of Europe's oldest ruling monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Danish royal palace said Friday.

Queen Margrethe, 82, whose reign is now Europe's longest, has praised Britain's late monarch as "a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all" and that "We shall miss her terribly." Flags on the Danish royal palace in Copenhagen were lowered at half-staff on Friday.

Palace press spokeswoman Lene Balleby said the changes to the celebrations programme were made on "the wish of the (Danish) queen.'' Two events scheduled for Saturday — an appearance by Margrethe on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet throngs of well-wishers as well as a ride through the capital in a horse-drawn carriage — have been cancelled.

A luncheon at the Copenhagen City Hall has been postponed, while events including a performance at the Royal Theatre's Old Stage, a religious service and a Sunday evening banquet will be scaled down.

Margrethe was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, a day after her father King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.

