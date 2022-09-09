Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction; Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilized iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metre high and is three metres (9.8 ft) long. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, around 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, near Dmanisi where human skulls dated to 1.8 million years old, were found in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction; Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction

A small dinosaur skeleton will go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for between 400,000 and 500,000 euros ($495,000), auction house Giquello said. Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilized iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metre high and is three metres (9.8 ft) long. It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, U.S., during road-building on private land.

Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8-million-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human which they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, possibly anywhere outside Africa. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, around 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, near Dmanisi where human skulls dated to 1.8 million years old, were found in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022