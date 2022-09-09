Odd News Roundup: Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction; Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction

A small dinosaur skeleton will go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for between 400,000 and 500,000 euros ($495,000), auction house Giquello said. Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilized iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metre high and is three metres (9.8 ft) long. It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, U.S., during road-building on private land.

Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8-million-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human which they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, possibly anywhere outside Africa. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, around 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, near Dmanisi where human skulls dated to 1.8 million years old, were found in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

