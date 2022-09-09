Many more planets in distant solar systems may have large amounts of water than previously thought, new study suggests

A new study suggests that many more planets in distant solar systems may have large amounts of water than previously thought - as much as half water and half rock and all that water is probably embedded underground - as in Jupiter's icy moon Europa - rather than flowing as oceans or rivers on the surface.

Rafael Luque, the first author on the new paper and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Chicago, along with co-author Enric Pallé of the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands and the University of La Laguna, took a population-level look at a group of planets that are seen around an M-dwarf or red dwarf star - the smallest, most abundant and longest-lived type of star in our galaxy.

Stars are so much brighter that they outshine their planets. So, scientists detect faint signs of the planets' effects on their stars - the shadow created when a planet crosses in front of its star, or the tiny tug on a star's motion as a planet orbits.

By catching the shadow, scientists can find the diameter of the planet and by measuring the tiny gravitational pull that a planet exerts on its star, they can determine its mass. By combining the two measurements, scientists can get a sense of the makeup of the planet.

As the scientists looked at the numbers - 43 planets in all - they were surprised. The densities of many planets suggested that they were too light for their size to be made up of pure rock. Instead, they are probably something like half rock and half water, or another lighter molecule.

According to the researchers, these planets are so close to their suns that any water on the surface would exist in a supercritical gaseous phase, which would enlarge their radius. The water could exist mixed into the rock or in pockets below the surface - conditions would be similar to Europa, which is thought to have liquid water underground.

"It was a surprise to see evidence for so many water worlds orbiting the most common type of star in the galaxy. It has enormous consequences for the search for habitable planets," Luque said in a statement.

Though the evidence is compelling, UChicago exoplanet scientist Jacob Bean, whose group Luque has joined to conduct further analyses, and other scientists would still like to see "smoking gun proof" that one of these planets is a water world - that's something they are hoping to do with NASA's newly launched James Web Space Telescope (JWST).