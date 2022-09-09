Left Menu

Brazil sees dramatic spike in August deforestation data

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest spiked more than 80% in August from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Friday, with fires raging at a record-breaking pace. Government satellite data showed 7,135 square kilometers (2,754 square miles) were cleared in the Amazon from January to August, up 19% from the same period of last year, according to national space research agency Inpe, which collects the data.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-09-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 22:25 IST
Brazil sees dramatic spike in August deforestation data
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest spiked more than 80% in August from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Friday, with fires raging at a record-breaking pace.

Government satellite data showed 7,135 square kilometers (2,754 square miles) were cleared in the Amazon from January to August, up 19% from the same period of last year, according to national space research agency Inpe, which collects the data. In August alone, deforestation totaled 1,661 square kilometers (641 square miles), an 81% increase from the same month in 2021.

With the beginning of burning season this month, there were 33,116 Inpe fire alerts, the second-worst on record in a decade. In Brazil, farmers cut down the forests and set trees on fire to clear land, and sometimes these fires run out of control. Environmental advocates blame far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for this accelerated decline.

During his term, Bolsonaro has scaled back environmental oversight, and called for more commercial farming and mining in the Amazon saying it will reduce poverty, inviting global outrage over his handling of a region crucial to slowing global warming. "Deforestation is completely out of control in the Amazon. It is the result of a very successful anti-environmental policy that has been implemented in the last almost four years," said Greenpeace Brazil's Cristiane Mazzetti, referring to Bolsonaro.

"This accelerated destruction is pushing the Amazon close to a tipping point where it would fail as a rainforest. Such fast environmental change would be catastrophic for the global climate and biodiversity," she added. Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The incumbent now lags leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in polls ahead of the Oct. 2 election. Yet Lula is also likely to struggle to turn the situation around, said Marcio Astrini, head of local environmental group Climate Observatory. "Bolsonaro might leave the government, but as an inheritance to his successor he leaves an environmental crisis in the Amazon," Astrini said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022