Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8-million-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human which they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, possibly anywhere outside Africa. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, around 100 km (62 miles) southwest of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, near Dmanisi where human skulls dated to 1.8 million years old, were found in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)