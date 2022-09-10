Left Menu

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia, no tsunami warning -BMKG

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10 miles), BMKG reported.

The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10 miles), BMKG reported. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Earlier on Saturday quakes with magnitudes of 6.1, 5.9 and 5.5 magnitude struck near the same location.

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

