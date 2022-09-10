Left Menu

224 civic bodies in Bihar to go to polls in October

For the second phase, the nominations can be filed till September 26, and the last date for withdrawal is September 29.Symbols will be allotted to the candidates on September 25 for the October 10 elections, whereas the same will be allotted on September 30 for the second phase. Altogether 1,14,52,759 voters -- 60,17,882 males and 54,34,455 females -- are eligible to exercise their franchise.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-09-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 13:43 IST
224 civic bodies in Bihar to go to polls in October
  • Country:
  • India

Civic polls in Bihar will be held in two phases on October 10 and 20, the State Election Commission announced.

The elections will be held for 224 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state, it said.

The counting of the votes will be held on October 12 for the first phase, while for the second phase, it will be held on October 22.

All the 17 municipal corporations, including that in Patna, will go to the polls in the second phase on October 20, according to the notification issued by the SEC on Friday.

The voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in both phases.

Nomination forms for the first phase could be submitted by September 21, and the last date for withdrawal is September 24. For the second phase, the nominations can be filed till September 26, and the last date for withdrawal is September 29.

''Symbols will be allotted to the candidates on September 25 for the October 10 elections, whereas the same will be allotted on September 30 for the second phase. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the election of the urban local bodies,'' said the notification.

Among the civic bodies going to the polls are 44 nagar parishads and 95 nagar panchayats. Altogether 1,14,52,759 voters -- 60,17,882 males and 54,34,455 females -- are eligible to exercise their franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022