Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19

The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday. The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. "It is a scene of quiet dignity," a senior palace official said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 21:34 IST
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19
Queen Elizabeth II (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

The funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who died this week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions said on Saturday.

The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral which will take place at London's Westminster Abbey. "We will carry out our duty over the coming days with the heaviest of hearts, but also with the firmest of resolve to ensure a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times," said the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk.

The queen's body currently rests in an oak coffin covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers laid on top in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle. "It is a scene of quiet dignity," a senior palace official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022