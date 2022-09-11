Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Mentawai Islands, Indonesia - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 04:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 04:58 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mentawai Islands, off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) EMSC said.
