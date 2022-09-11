Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles) EMSC said.

The U.S tsunami warning system issued a tsunami warning issued after the quake.

