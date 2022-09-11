Earthquake of magnitude 7.6 strikes Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea- EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles) EMSC said. It later said the threat had passed. There was no immediate tsunami threat to Australia, its Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said.
There was no immediate tsunami threat to Australia, its Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said. Papua New Guinea residents on Twitter described feeling the tremors and shared images and videos of items falling off supermarket shelves.
