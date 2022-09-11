Left Menu

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Mentawai Islands, Indonesia, no tsunami warning - BMKG

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. There was no danger of tsunami. The quake was at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, BMKG reported.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 07:22 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. There was no danger of tsunami.

The quake was at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, BMKG reported. Local online media said one person was injured in the head by falling wood. Also on Sunday, east of the vast Indonesian archipelago, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea, reportedly damaging property and spreading panic among residents.

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.

