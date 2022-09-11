Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Mentawai Islands, Indonesia, no tsunami warning - BMKG
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. There was no danger of tsunami. The quake was at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, BMKG reported.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. There was no danger of tsunami.
The quake was at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, BMKG reported. Local online media said one person was injured in the head by falling wood. Also on Sunday, east of the vast Indonesian archipelago, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea, reportedly damaging property and spreading panic among residents.
Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Papua New Guinea
- Eastern
- Earth
- Indonesian
- Indonesia
- New Guinea
- Sumatra
ALSO READ
NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the Moon sets the stage for routine space exploration beyond Earth’s orbit – here’s what to expect and why it’s important
Russia intensifies attacks in parts of eastern Ukraine, Britain says
Two earthquakes hit J-K; total 13 tremors in five days
NASA's Moon-bound CAPSTONE spacecraft reaches apogee - its farthest point from Earth
Northern Army commander visits forward areas along LAC in eastern Ladakh