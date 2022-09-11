Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Pilgrim from Delhi dies from cold at Himalayan temple

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 11-09-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 09:02 IST
A pilgrim from Delhi died from cold and another belonging to UP's Vrindavan fell ill due to bad weather at the Himalayan temple of Tungnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakahnd on Friday night.

One of the Panch Kedar group of temples, Tungnath is located at a height of 11,000 feet above the sea level.

An SDRF team left for the temple via Agastyamuni and Chopta on Saturday to conduct the rescue operation.

The victims will be brought down when the weather improves, SDRF sources said.

The dead was identified as Manish Sharma from Delhi. The pilgrim from Vrindavan who fell ill was identified as Lakshmi Narayan, they said.

