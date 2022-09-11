Delhi's maximum temp rises to 37.1 deg C

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 35 per cent and 27 per cent, the IMD official said.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Monday. The maximum temperature might hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature would settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded was 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the maximum temperature while the minimum was 27. 6 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)