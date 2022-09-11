Left Menu

Spruce up public amenities at Siri Fort Sports Complex in 2 months: Delhi LG to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 22:04 IST
Spruce up public amenities at Siri Fort Sports Complex in 2 months: Delhi LG to officials
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday instructed officials to spruce up public amenities at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in south Delhi within two months.

The LG took stock of the sporting and recreational facilities being provided by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Siri Fort Sports Complex and Qutab Golf Course.

Saxena, accompanied by DDA vice chairman and other senior officials, inspected the shooting range, swimming pool, indoor badminton stadium and other facilities at the Siri Fort Sports Complex and instructed officials to maintain high levels of cleanliness and upkeep.

He interacted with the members and users at the sports complex who apprised him of lack of cleanliness.

Saxena stressed on ensuring cleanliness and hygiene inside the toilets, bathrooms and changing rooms for the users.

The LG pointed out minor structural damages and instructed the officials to spruce up the buildings to give it a refurbished look. He also asked the officials to enhance public amenities including a restaurant at the Sports Complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022