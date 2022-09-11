Left Menu

Bear, cub spotted in J-K's Srinagar; residents asked to stay indoors

PTI | Ssb | Updated: 11-09-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 22:31 IST
Bear, cub spotted in J-K's Srinagar; residents asked to stay indoors
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Srinagar on Sunday advised residents to take precautions and stay indoors after a wild bear and its cub were seen roaming in the city, officials said here.

The bears were first spotted in Rajbagh and then in Lal Mandi, where they reportedly injured a person, the officials said.

Efforts to trap the bears are underway but the forest department personnel haven't been able to locate them yet, they said.

