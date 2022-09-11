Bear, cub spotted in J-K's Srinagar; residents asked to stay indoors

Police in Srinagar on Sunday advised residents to take precautions and stay indoors after a wild bear and its cub were seen roaming in the city, officials said here.

The bears were first spotted in Rajbagh and then in Lal Mandi, where they reportedly injured a person, the officials said.

Efforts to trap the bears are underway but the forest department personnel haven't been able to locate them yet, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)