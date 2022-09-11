Large-Scale electricity blackout in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv -Reuters witness
Reuters | Kharkiv | Updated: 11-09-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 23:15 IST
The centre of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv was plunged into darkness on Sunday evening by an electricity blackout, a Reuters reporter said.
The cause and extent of the blackout in the northeastern city were not immediately clear. There were also unconfirmed social media reports of blackouts in other places and regions.
