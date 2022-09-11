Left Menu

Ukraine region of Kharkiv reports blackouts, water cuts after Russian attacks, governor says

Power blackouts and cuts in water supply hit several areas of Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv on Sunday as Russian attacks hit infrastructure sites, the region's governor said. Fires have broken out where these strikes occurred and emergency crews ...

Updated: 11-09-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 23:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Power blackouts and cuts in water supply hit several areas of Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv on Sunday as Russian attacks hit infrastructure sites, the region's governor said. "The (Russian) occupiers have struck critical infrastructure in the city and region of Kharkiv," Olegh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

"In several population centres, there are no electrical or water supplies. Fires have broken out where these strikes occurred and emergency crews ... are containing the blazes."

