NASA's Moon-bound spacecraft enters safe mode; team working towards solution

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-09-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 06:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAAmes)

NASA said on Saturday that its Moon's bound spacecraft, Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE), has entered safe mode and the mission operations team is working towards a solution with support from the Deep Space Network.

On Thursday, September 8, CAPSTONE executed a planned trajectory correction manoeuvre. The mission controllers have since obtained telemetry confirming that an issue put the spacecraft in safe mode near the end of the manoeuvre, the agency said.

CAPSTONE launched on June 28, 2022, aboard a Rocket Lab's Electron rocket from the company's Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The oven-sized CubeSat reached apogee - the spacecraft's farthest point from Earth (at 1,531,949 km or 951,909 miles away) - late last month.

The mission is designed to test the dynamics of a near rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) by demonstrating how to enter into and operate in this special orbit. The spacecraft is owned by Advanced Space on behalf of NASA and operations are performed jointly by teams at Advanced Space and Terran Orbital.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

