This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-09-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 09:22 IST
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope recently captured thousands of never-before-seen young stars in 30 Doradus, nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula, which lies 161,000 light-years away in the neighbouring galaxy Large Magellanic Cloud.

This video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula:

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, ESO, E. Slawik, N. Risinger, D. De Martin, D. Lennon, E. Sabbi, N. Bartmann, M. Zamani Music: tonelabs - Happy Hubble (tonelabs.com)

style="text-align: left;">The Tarantula Nebula gets its name from its dusty filaments in images captured by previous telescopes and has long been a favourite for astronomers studying star formation.

Webb, an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency, is the world's most powerful space-based telescope.

Astronomers focused three of Webb's high-resolution infrared instruments - the Near-Infrared Camera(NIRCam), the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) - on the Tarantula Nebula, revealing distant background galaxies as well as the detailed structure and composition of the nebula's gas and dust.

