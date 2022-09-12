Left Menu

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers jump over 2 pc; touch 52-week high on bourses

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 10:47 IST
Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers jump over 2 pc; touch 52-week high on bourses
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers touched its 52-week high in the morning trade on Monday after the realty firm said it is looking to acquire a few land parcels this fiscal to build housing projects.

Shares of the company opened at Rs 541.95 on Monday, then gained 2.37 percent to touch Rs 550.40, its 52-week high level on the BSE.

A similar movement was seen on the NSE as well. The stock opened at Rs 539 and later touched its 52-week high of Rs 539.30 apiece.

The company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Subramanian have said it is looking to acquire new land parcels for business expansion in three focus cities -- Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru.

He highlighted that the company already acquired a land parcel this fiscal that has a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,700 crore and the deal pipelines are strong.

In terms of the GDV, he said the new land acquisition should be in the Rs 3,000-4,000 crore range and the company was well above the guidance in creating new business development opportunities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022