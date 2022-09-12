Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO scheme puts 4,158 homes, 245 shops on sale

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:26 IST
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO scheme puts 4,158 homes, 245 shops on sale
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CIDCO_Ltd)
  • Country:
  • India

State-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with a scheme for the sale of 4,158 residential apartments in Navi Mumbai as well as 245 shops and six commercial premises at railway station complexes, an official said on Monday.

These houses are located in Dronagiri, Kalamboli, Taloja and Kharghar nodes of Navi Mumbai, with 404 marked for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.

''The 245 shops are in Kharghar, Taloja, Dronagiri, Kalamboli and Ghansoli, while the six commercial premises comprise three each at Nerul and Juinagar railway station complexes,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022