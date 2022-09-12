Mamata inaugurates Coca Cola plant in Jalpaiguri

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually inaugurated a manufacturing unit of Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages (HCCB) at Raninagar in Jalpaiguri. State industries minister Shashi Panja along with other dignitaries physically attended the inauguration.

Banerjee, during a programme here for distribution of appointment letters to beneficiaries of Utkarsha Bangla scheme, appealed to those who have settled outside the state to return to Bengal.

She also rolled out a dedicated 24x7 WhatsApp number '9062037777' for redressing grievances of industrialists willing to invest in Bengal.

Officials said a dedicated team of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation will be managing the service, directing queries to the departments concerned. Panja later said a total 250 people directly and indirectly will be employed in the new factory. According to a statement by Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, the company has invested Rs 660 crore in the new plant, its second in the state.

The two companies taken together, HCCB has invested Rs 1,000 crore in Bengal, the statement said.

The first plant, also in Jalpaiguri, has employed 170 people directly and 450 indirectly, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)