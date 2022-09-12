Missing teenagers found dead in river

Three teenagers missing since Friday were found dead in a river on the outskirts of the town on Monday, a senior official said.

Bodies of the boys were spotted by a forest department patrolling team 5 km from here in the Khoh river around 150 metres below NH 534, Pauri's Additional SP Shekhar Chandra Suyal said.

They were identified as Aryan (16), Namo (13) and Raunak (13).

The teenagers had left on a scooty from their residences in Govind Nagar area of the town on Friday and had been missing since, the official said.

It seems their scooty met with an accident along the highway and they fell into the river, the ASP said. Kotdwar MLA and state Assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri has condoled the deaths.

