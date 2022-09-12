UP: 'Illegal' madrassa demolished in Amethi

A madrassa, built ''illegally'' on government land, was on Monday demolished by the district administration here, officials said.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said that the madrassa was illegally built on grazing land along the Banda-Tanda highway in 2009. But, the madrassa was closed for the past two years, Mishra said, adding that a fine of Rs 2.24 lakh has been imposed on the owner of the building.

The officials also said that the madrassa was built to grab land.

At the time of demolition, a police force was deployed at the site, they said.

