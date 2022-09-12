Left Menu

UP: 'Illegal' madrassa demolished in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:11 IST
UP: 'Illegal' madrassa demolished in Amethi
  • Country:
  • India

A madrassa, built ''illegally'' on government land, was on Monday demolished by the district administration here, officials said.

District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said that the madrassa was illegally built on grazing land along the Banda-Tanda highway in 2009. But, the madrassa was closed for the past two years, Mishra said, adding that a fine of Rs 2.24 lakh has been imposed on the owner of the building.

The officials also said that the madrassa was built to grab land.

At the time of demolition, a police force was deployed at the site, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022