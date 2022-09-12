Widespread rain lashes Jharkhand

Jharkhand is being lashed by incessant rains for the past 24 hours following a deep depression over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which has reduced its rain deficit this season to 25 per cent, the IMD said on Monday.

The rainfall is likely to weaken after Tuesday afternoon but sporadic precipitation might continue till September 14 due to the impact of a trough line, a senior IMD official said.

There are no reports of flood in any part of the state. "The deep depression over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Madhya Pradesh has moved nearly northwestwards and weakened into a well marked low pressure area. So, Jharkhand is expected to get some relief from incessant rain after Tuesday afternoon,'' Ranchi meteorological centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

''However, rainfall will continue for at least next 48 hours due to formation of a trough line," he said.

The heavy rain has helped reduce Jharkhand's overall rainfall deficit from 27 per cent on Sunday to 25 per cent on Monday.

The state has received 676.2 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 12 against the normal rainfall of 899.6 mm rainfall during the period, he said. The rainfall in state's seven districts - Bokaro, East Singhbhum, Khunti, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharaswan and West Singhbhum has now reached the normal category threshold of monsoon. Seventeen other districts, however, still have rain shortfall ranging from from 24% to 66%. Pakur is facing the maximum rain shortfall at 66%, followed by Sahibganj at 62% and Godda at 55% rain shortfall, the IMD official said.

Anand said that northeast parts of Jharkhand are facing major rain deficit as most systems that formed during monsoon season this year passed through or below southern line of the state.

"Only one system passed through central Jharkhand. This was the major reason that northeast parts of the state and major parts of Bihar are experiencing rain deficit this year," he said. Due to scanty rainfall in first two monsoon months, Jharkhand farmers are facing drought like situation. The state's overall rainfall deficiency from June 1 to July 31 was at 49 per cent. Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday held a review meeting in view of the drought-like situation in the state. "We discussed several issues, including declaring early season drought or later drought. We also discussed the action plan to tackle drought, as it is being witnessed every three or four years in Jharkhand," state Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh said. Patralekh said the state faced droughts in 2014-15 and 2018-19. The same situation is being seen in 2022-23.

Jharkhand Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta said it was decided in the meeting that one lakh wells and one lakh ponds would be dug in Jharkhand to deal with droughts. Besides, introduction of schemes worth Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore for generation of employments in villages was also decided.

