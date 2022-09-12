Central Vista project: CPWD moots subsurface survey to build chambers for MPs

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has begun preparations for the construction of chambers for MPs as it asked agencies on Monday to apply for the subsurface survey of the proposed site.

New MP chambers are part of the Centre's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, and these will be built by demolishing the Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan here.

The project also envisages a plan to build a tunnel that will connect the MP chambers with the new Parliament building.

According to an official document, the CPWD on Monday issued a notice seeking quotations from interested agencies to conduct the subsurface survey to look for underground utilities at the two buildings that currently house the offices of tourism, skill development and entrepreneurship, ports, shipping and waterways, and road transport and highways ministries, among others.

The estimated cost of the survey is Rs 7.60 lakh, according to the document.

Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, has been revamped. Construction of the new Parliament building, the common Central Secretariat and Vice President's Enclave are underway.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, also envisages a new office and residence for the prime minister and a vice president's enclave.

