Left Menu

Central Vista project: CPWD moots subsurface survey to build chambers for MPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 22:36 IST
Central Vista project: CPWD moots subsurface survey to build chambers for MPs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has begun preparations for the construction of chambers for MPs as it asked agencies on Monday to apply for the subsurface survey of the proposed site.

New MP chambers are part of the Centre's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, and these will be built by demolishing the Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan here.

The project also envisages a plan to build a tunnel that will connect the MP chambers with the new Parliament building.

According to an official document, the CPWD on Monday issued a notice seeking quotations from interested agencies to conduct the subsurface survey to look for underground utilities at the two buildings that currently house the offices of tourism, skill development and entrepreneurship, ports, shipping and waterways, and road transport and highways ministries, among others.

The estimated cost of the survey is Rs 7.60 lakh, according to the document.

Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, has been revamped. Construction of the new Parliament building, the common Central Secretariat and Vice President's Enclave are underway.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, also envisages a new office and residence for the prime minister and a vice president's enclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022