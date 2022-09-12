Countries, agencies express willingness to back Eastern India’s development

Diplomats representing a host of countries including the USA, Korea, Japan and Bangladesh on Monday expressed willingness to participate in the development process of Eastern India for greater economic and people-to-people connect.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the CII East India Summit here, several developmental agencies also committed to more funding for sustainable infrastructure projects for better connectivity and overall regional development.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank DG Rajat Mishra said the agency is just six years old and has an exposure of USD 9 billion involving 36 projects in India.

Mishra said they are engaged with projects in modernisation of the energy sector and irrigation systems in West Bengal. On the bilateral relations with India, Bangladesh Deputy High commissioner Andalib Elias said, ''We are progressing from the golden to diamond standard.'' He mentioned that lots of infrastructure projects in roads and bridges will help better connectivity with India. Elias also stated that connectivity has been improved by inland waterways using protocol routes with Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh with India.

US consul general to Kolkata, Melinda Pavek, said this region holds a lot of potential and several American agencies are involved in developmental projects.

''We recently held a meeting with the concerned ministries to define the pillars of cooperation under this partnership that includes support for the implementation of India’s ambitious multi-modal infrastructure and logistical integration goals under the Gati Shakti master plan,'' she said.

Japanese sovereign development fund JICA also mentioned that they are doing several projects in the Indo-Bangla region.

Nepal consul general Eshor Raj Poudel said his country shares eight rail and road borders with India.

The developmental agencies like USAID, USTDA, and GIZ Germany said they are involved in several projects in the region and are keen on more sustainable projects.

KOTRA, the agency from Korea, said it wants to participate in smart city infrastructure and logistics projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)