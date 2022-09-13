Left Menu

Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 13-09-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 10:28 IST
Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A hotel in the Thai capital set a Guinness World Record on Monday by stirring up the world's largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 liters (1,109 pints) of the bitter Italian drink.

Mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel poured dozens of bottles of the key ingredients - gin, vermouth, and Campari - into an iced acrylic container 1.7 m (5.6 ft) tall and weighing about 400 kg (882 lb).

The previous record was 504 liters, said Guinness adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura, who added that the hotel was required to bottle and distribute the entire concoction within the next couple of months.

