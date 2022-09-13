Hubble and Chandra data helps astronomers turn back the clock on stellar explosion

Astronomers using data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Chandra X-ray Observatory have turned back the clock on the debris of a star that exploded several hundred years ago in Earth's timeframe.

The supernova remnant called SNR 0519-69.0 (or SNR 0519) is the debris from an explosion of a white dwarf star. This is a special kind of supernova known as a "Type Ia" that astronomers use to measure distances to galaxies across billions of light-years.

SNR 0519 is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small galaxy 160,000 light-years from Earth. A team of astronomers combined the data from Chandra and Hubble with data from NASA's retired Spitzer Space telescope to determine how long ago the star in SNR 0519 exploded and learn about the environment the supernova occurred in.

The above image contains X-ray data (green, blue, and purple) from Chandra and optical data from Hubble (red and white). The team compared Hubble images from 2010, 2011, and 2020 to measure the speeds of material in the blast wave from the explosion - which range from about 3.8 million to 5.5 million miles (9 million kilometers) per hour.

If the speed was toward the upper end of the estimated speeds, the team determined that light from the explosion would have reached Earth about 670 years ago. However, it's likely that the material has slowed down since the initial explosion and that the explosion happened more recently than 670 years ago. The Chandra and Spitzer data provide clues that this is the case.

The findings are published in the August issue of The Astrophysical Journal.