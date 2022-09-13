Left Menu

NASA's Artemis I flight test around Moon will now launch on Sept. 27

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:41 IST
NASA is now targeting no earlier than September 27 for the launch of the Artemis I mission around the Moon, with a potential backup opportunity of October 2 under review, the agency said on Monday.

Artemis I, the first integrated flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft beyond the Moon, has already failed to launch twice due to leakage in the engine cavity.

NASA said that the updated dates will give more time to prepare for the cryogenic demonstration test and subsequently more time to prepare for the launch whilst allowing mission managers to ensure teams have enough rest and to replenish supplies of cryogenic propellants.

The mission teams have already completed repair work to the area of a hydrogen leak. During the cryogenic demonstration, launch controllers will load supercold liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen into the core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage of the SLS rocket.

The demonstration will allow teams to confirm the hydrogen leak has been repaired, evaluate updated propellant loading procedures designed to reduce thermal and pressure-related stress on the system, conduct a kick-start bleed test, and evaluate pre-pressurization procedures, according to the agency.

In parallel, NASA is gearing up for its next commercial crew launch to the International Space Station. The agency and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:45 p.m. EDT Monday, Oct. 3, for the launch of the Crew-5 mission. They will review the Artemis I and Crew-5 prelaunch processing milestones to understand any potential impacts.

