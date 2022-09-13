Left Menu

Hunger emergency declaration would come too late for Somalia - ICRC president

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:59 IST
Hunger emergency declaration would come too late for Somalia - ICRC president
Peter Maurer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Too many people will have already died in Somalia by the time a hunger emergency is declared, said Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

"The alarm bells are ringing loudly," he said on Tuesday, calling for faster action by the international community.

Francesco Rocco, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), echoed Maurer's concerns, warning that some two dozen countries across Africa were grappling with the worst hunger crisis in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022