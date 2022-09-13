Left Menu

195 people still lodged at Assam detention centres: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:51 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: ANI
Altogether 195 doubtful citizens are still lodged in the six detention centres, now renamed transit camps, in Assam, the Assembly was informed.

In a written reply during the ongoing Autumn session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 195 people are still kept at the transit camps of the state.

So far, 779 people have been released on bail from the centres as per orders of the Supreme Court, he added.

Out of those released, 778 are marking their presence by visiting local police stations every week while one person is absconding, said Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Assam at present has six transit camps, which were created by making a part of the existing jails at Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Tezpur districts.

The government is constructing the first dedicated centre at Matia in Goalpara district to put the suspected and declared foreigners found in Assam. It will have a capacity to house 3,000 inmates, including 400 women.

After completion of the construction, all detainees lodged at various detention centres will be shifted there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

