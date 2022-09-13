Left Menu

Declare Noida part of Delhi: AAP local chief urges PM Modi

The Arvind Kejriwal government is providing basic civic facilities like electricity, water, education, health, transport to the people of Delhi free of cost or at minimum price, but the entire Gautam Buddh Nagar district, including Noida, is deprived of it, the AAP local leader wrote.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-09-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 17:11 IST
Declare Noida part of Delhi: AAP local chief urges PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief has urged to make western Uttar Pradesh district, including Noida, a part of Delhi. In the letter, AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun said that the move would ensure development of the district on the lines of the national capital and people would get basic amenities like water, electricity and public transport either free or at minimum cost. Jadaun's letter on Monday coincided with Modi's visit to Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar where he inaugurated the World Dairy Summit – 2022. “The Arvind Kejriwal government is providing basic civic facilities like electricity, water, education, health, transport to the people of Delhi free of cost or at minimum price, but the entire Gautam Buddh Nagar district, including Noida, is deprived of it,” the AAP local leader wrote. “On the lines of Delhi, children of the poor can get good education in a good environment even in government schools. Women can get free of cost bus travel, the elderly could go for pilgrimage for free.

“Similarly people won't have to stand in queues at government offices for small jobs like Aadhaar card, ration card, driving license, birth certificates, property registrations, etc,” he added. Jadaun further said that if his demand is met, the people of the district will get the right to choose their representatives of the local corporations just as they do in Delhi. The people of urban and rural areas here should get the ownership rights of their land, while those living in the so-called illegal colonies should also get ownership and basic facilities like Delhi, he added. He alleged that corruption by officials of the three local authorities – the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority, and the Yamuna Expressway Authority – have been a blot on the district's reputation. “Hence, the Aam Aadmi Party demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare the merger of the entire Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida, into Delhi,” the AAP's district chief wrote. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, was formed in 1997.

Spread in 1,442-sq-km area, it was carved out of portions of Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr districts. The district has three tehsils – Sadar (Noida), Dadri, and Jewar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022