Left Menu

Boy swept away in flood, grandfather dies while trying to save him

PTI | Akola | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:46 IST
Boy swept away in flood, grandfather dies while trying to save him
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old man died while trying to save his grandson who was swept away on a flooded bridge in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Tuesday.

While the body of Prabhakar Lavane was recovered, his grandson Aditya (11) was still missing.

The two were crossing a bridge on the Mohali river near Tandulwadi when Aditya was swept away in the floodwaters and Prabhakar drowned while trying to save him, said an official.

Prabhakar's body was later found while search was on for the boy.

Several rivers and streams in the district, located more than 200 km from Nagpur, are in flood due to the heavy rainfall over the last two days. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022