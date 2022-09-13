Left Menu

Climate impacts heading to 'uncharted territories of destruction' -UN chief

The report https://library.wmo.int/index.php?lvl=notice_display&id=22128, led by the World Meteorological Organization, warns that the world is "going in the wrong direction" on climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:07 IST
Climate change impacts are "heading into uncharted territories of destruction", U.N. secretary-general António Guterres warned on Tuesday on the release of a multi-agency scientific report reviewing the latest research on the problem.

The report https://library.wmo.int/index.php?lvl=notice_display&id=22128, led by the World Meteorological Organization, warns that the world is "going in the wrong direction" on climate change. With greenhouse gas concentrations continuing to increase in the atmosphere and world leaders failing to adopt strategies to hold warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, the Earth is inching closer toward dangerous climate tipping points, the United in Science report says.

Already, extreme weather events are more frequent and more intense. "Heatwaves in Europe. Colossal floods in Pakistan...There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters," Guterres said in a video message.

